On Monday, July 17 at 7:45 PM ET, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (53-42) visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

The Marlins have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.12 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 29, or 70.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Marlins have a 29-12 record (winning 70.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2200 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.