Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 96 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .280 with 39 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 69.7% of his games this season (62 of 89), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (31.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 18 games this year (20.2%), homering in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Arenado has an RBI in 36 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.311
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.299
|.521
|SLG
|.511
|18
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|31/14
|K/BB
|37/13
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
