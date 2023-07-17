Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .879 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .244.

Contreras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.6%).

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (25 of 79), with two or more RBI seven times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (29 of 79), with two or more runs seven times (8.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .261 AVG .228 .342 OBP .331 .449 SLG .414 16 XBH 15 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 35/14 K/BB 38/17 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings