Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is the named starter for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch will be at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in baseball with 128 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.257).

St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 443 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 average in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.457).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Montgomery has 10 quality starts this year.

Montgomery heads into the game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon

