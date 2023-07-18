The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.386 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 60 of 91 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (37.4%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (13.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (33.0%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .294 AVG .280 .404 OBP .338 .512 SLG .450 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 22 50/30 K/BB 39/17 5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings