Cardinals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (53-44) at 2:15 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (1-0) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-8) will answer the bell for the Marlins.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Drew Smyly
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
