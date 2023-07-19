On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), with more than one hit eight times (13.8%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .247 AVG .234 .348 OBP .355 .392 SLG .351 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 8 18/12 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings