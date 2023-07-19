Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .257 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 38 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (41 of 64), with at least two hits 15 times (23.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (22 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%).

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), with two or more runs six times (9.4%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .235 AVG .278 .348 OBP .364 .330 SLG .429 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 12 RBI 15 25/21 K/BB 37/17 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings