The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 100 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .286 with 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 64 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 19 games this season, he has homered (20.9%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Arenado has an RBI in 38 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .322 AVG .250 .373 OBP .299 .546 SLG .511 20 XBH 21 9 HR 12 35 RBI 36 33/15 K/BB 37/13 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings