Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (11-9) battle Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (14-4) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Barclays Center, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-2.6)

New York (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Wings vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has beaten the spread 10 times in 19 games.

Dallas has played 19 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wings Performance Insights

On offense the Wings are the fourth-ranked team in the league (84.8 points per game). Defensively they are sixth (82.0 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.3 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (32.9).

The Wings commit 13.2 turnovers per game and force 14.4 per game, ranking sixth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.8%).

In 2023 the Wings are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Dallas takes 31.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 21.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 68.5% of its shots, with 78.5% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.