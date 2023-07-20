Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (45-50) and the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 20.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (10-6) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule