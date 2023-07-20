Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 102 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .288 with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 70.7% of his games this season (65 of 92), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (33.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.326
|AVG
|.250
|.376
|OBP
|.299
|.545
|SLG
|.511
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|36
|33/15
|K/BB
|37/13
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-6) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
