Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Paul DeJong (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- DeJong has had a hit in 41 of 69 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (19 of 69), with two or more RBI seven times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.292
|OBP
|.315
|.380
|SLG
|.463
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|34/9
|K/BB
|45/10
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
