Royal Liverpool Golf Club, a 7,383-yard, par-71 course, will be the setting for the 2023 The Open Championship, with $16.5M in prize money to be won. Watch the first round on Thursday, July 20. Cameron Smith won this tournament the last time out.

How to Watch the 2023 The Open Championship

Start Time: 1:35 AM ET

Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network

Friday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network

Saturday TV: NBC, USA Network

Sunday TV: NBC, USA Network

The Open Championship Top-Ranked Participants

Scottie Scheffler 1st
Rory McIlroy 2nd
Jon Rahm 3rd

The Open Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

9:59 AM ET Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
4:58 AM ET Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
10:10 AM ET Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
4:36 AM ET Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
9:48 AM ET Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
4:03 AM ET Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day
4:47 AM ET Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
5:09 AM ET Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
5:20 AM ET Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Bryson DeChambeau
9:37 AM ET Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Sung-Jae Im

