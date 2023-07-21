After batting .282 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has driven home a run in 20 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 39 .222 AVG .250 .292 OBP .314 .380 SLG .479 7 XBH 16 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 46/10 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings