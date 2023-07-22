Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (46-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on July 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Michael Fulmer (1-5) for the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 19-24, a 44.2% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 464.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).

Cardinals Schedule