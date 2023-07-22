The St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) will rely on Nolan Arenado when they visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (46-51) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Michael Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 22 (45.8%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 19-24 record (winning 44.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (37.8%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 14 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 3rd

