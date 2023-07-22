Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (12-9) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) at College Park Center on Saturday, July 22. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas picked up a 98-88 win against New York last time out. The team was led by Arike Ogunbowale's 25 points and four assists and Teaira McCowan's 15 points and 12 rebounds. With Nneka Ogwumike leading the team with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals, Los Angeles ended up losing to Minnesota 73-70 in their last game.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-375 to win)

Wings (-375 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+280 to win)

Sparks (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-7.5)

Wings (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: Twitter and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are posting 85.4 points per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 82.2 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, things are clicking for Dallas, who is pulling down 39.3 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 33 boards per contest (best).

The Wings are averaging 19.3 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the WNBA in 2023.

Dallas is fourth in the WNBA with 12.6 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 14.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Wings, who are ninth in the league with 6.7 treys per game, are shooting just 29.3% from three-point land, which is worst in the WNBA.

Dallas is ceding 7.4 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 33.3% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Wings' offense has been slightly better at home, where they average 85.7 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 85.2 per game. On defense, they have been slightly better in home games, where they give up 81.6 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to average 82.8 per game.

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (41.2 RPG at home, 37.8 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (30.7 at home, 34.8 on the road).

On average, the Wings have more assists on the road than they do at home (19.4 on the road, 19.1 at home). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Dallas commit more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than on the road (11). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (14.3).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.4 made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, while shooting 28.3% from deep at home compared to 30% away.

Dallas concedes 0.5999999999999996 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.2). But it concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.9% in home games compared to 33.6% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won nine of the 13 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (69.2%).

The Wings have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

Dallas has 11 wins in 20 games against the spread this season.

Dallas has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wings' implied win probability is 78.9%.

