On Saturday, Paul DeJong (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 60.6% of his 71 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 71 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 40 .222 AVG .250 .292 OBP .312 .380 SLG .472 7 XBH 16 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 47/10 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings