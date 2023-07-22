On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer

Michael Fulmer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .235 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .239 AVG .231 .300 OBP .310 .370 SLG .327 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings