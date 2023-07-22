The Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) will turn to Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in WNBA, 19.8 points per game) to help defeat Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (12-9) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sparks

The 85.4 points per game Dallas records are only 3.7 more points than Los Angeles gives up (81.7).

Dallas makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The Wings have a 5-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 46.1% from the field.

Dallas is making 29.3% of its three-point shots this season, 3.0% lower than the 32.3% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Wings are 5-2 when they shoot better than 32.3% from distance.

Dallas averages 39.3 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 6.6 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have been putting up 85.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 85.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

The past 10 games have seen Dallas concede 4.8 fewer points per game (77.4) than its season-long average (82.2).

The Wings' last 10 outings have seen them make 5.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are down compared to their 2023 averages of 6.7 makes and 29.3%.

Wings Injuries