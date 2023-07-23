The St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) and Chicago Cubs (47-51) clash on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 3.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.229 in 19 games this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Montgomery has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.405) and 108 home runs.

The Cubs have gone 7-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.

Taillon has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Taillon will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 870 total hits and 11th in MLB play with 470 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and are seventh in all of MLB with 135 home runs.

Taillon has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.625 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .385 batting average over one appearance.

