The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (hitting .297 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (105) this season while batting .286 with 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Arenado enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 71.6% of his 95 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.2% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (22.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 39 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .326 AVG .249 .376 OBP .298 .545 SLG .497 20 XBH 22 9 HR 12 36 RBI 40 33/15 K/BB 39/14 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings