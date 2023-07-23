The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida will square off against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at Fenway Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 110 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Boston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (498 total runs).

The Red Sox are seventh in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).

The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets' 123 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Mets' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with 437 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets have a combined WHIP of 1.347 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brennan Bernardino makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Carrasco (3-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 13 starts, Carrasco has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away - Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Home Carlos Carrasco Lucas Giolito 7/19/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Justin Verlander Touki Toussaint 7/20/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Home José Quintana Michael Kopech 7/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Kodai Senga Kutter Crawford 7/22/2023 Red Sox L 8-6 Away Max Scherzer James Paxton 7/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Carrasco Brennan Bernardino 7/25/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Domingo Germán 7/26/2023 Yankees - Away José Quintana Carlos Rodón 7/27/2023 Nationals - Home Kodai Senga Josiah Gray 7/28/2023 Nationals - Home Max Scherzer MacKenzie Gore 7/29/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Carrasco Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.