Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .229 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 64.5% of his games this season (20 of 31), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.239
|AVG
|.220
|.300
|OBP
|.313
|.370
|SLG
|.305
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|23/8
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (6-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
