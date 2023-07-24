Tyler O'Neill -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .229 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 64.5% of his games this season (20 of 31), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.239 AVG .220
.300 OBP .313
.370 SLG .305
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
16/4 K/BB 23/8
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (6-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
