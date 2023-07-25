Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) against the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 25.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (1-7).

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a mark of 13-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (482 total).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule