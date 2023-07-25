Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) against the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 25.
The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (1-7).
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games.
- The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a mark of 13-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (482 total).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|W 7-2
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|L 8-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Michael Fulmer
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|L 7-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Adam Wainwright vs Ryne Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Merrill Kelly
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Zac Gallen
|July 27
|Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
|July 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 29
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs TBA
|July 30
|Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Kyle Hendricks
