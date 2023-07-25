Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks while batting .243.
- He ranks 107th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 53 of 89 games this year (59.6%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (19.1%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.301
|AVG
|.189
|.377
|OBP
|.275
|.596
|SLG
|.390
|19
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|21
|51/18
|K/BB
|55/19
|3
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
