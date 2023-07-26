Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .217.
- Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (21 of 38), with more than one hit five times (13.2%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.222
|AVG
|.212
|.236
|OBP
|.246
|.389
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (11-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
