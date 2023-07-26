Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 483 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.458 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (7-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 19 starts this season.

Flaherty has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright - 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez

