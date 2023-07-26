Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 3:40 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.335/.521 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 110 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 53 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .285/.372/.472 on the season.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (11-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 6.0 5 4 4 4 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 99 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.553 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 108 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .294/.372/.520 slash line on the season.

Marte brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0

