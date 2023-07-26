Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 46 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with at least two hits 16 times (22.5%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.0%).
- He has scored in 35 games this season (49.3%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.280
|.352
|OBP
|.383
|.331
|SLG
|.441
|5
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|17
|27/22
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 11th, 1.059 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
