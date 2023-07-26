Currently the Tennessee Titans are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

The Titans had three wins at home last season and four on the road.

When favored last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

In addition, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

Kevin Byard collected four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of July 26 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.