In the second round of Group E games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Portugal (coming off a 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands) meets Vietnam (off a 3-0 loss to the United States) at 3:30 AM ET on Thursday, July 27.

The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Portugal (-1008), draw (+842), Vietnam (+2517). This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Portugal vs. Vietnam Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
  • Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Total: 2.5
  • Portugal Moneyline: -1008
  • Vietnam Moneyline: +2517

Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup Betting Insights

  • These teams average zero goals per match combined, 2.5 less than this game's total.
  • These two teams surrender a combined four goals per game, 1.5 more than this game's over/under.
  • Portugal has not been a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
  • Portugal has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1008 or shorter.
  • Vietnam lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
  • Vietnam has played as an underdog of +2517 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Portugal vs. Vietnam Recent Performance

  • Portugal is 1-1-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it was 3-2-4 in such matches (-4 goal differential).
  • Portugal was defeated in its last match 1-0 against the Netherlands on July 23. outshot Portugal by a margin of 12 to three.
  • Fatima Pinto took one shot for the goalless Portugal side in its match against .
  • Vietnam was 1-0-5 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring three goals and giving up 20. This year, its record is 0-0-5 versus fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, 18 conceded).
  • Vietnam lost to the United States 3-0 on July 21 in its most recent game. The United States outshot Vietnam 27 to zero.
  • Vietnam did not manage a shot in the match.

Portugal Roster

Name Age Number Club
Ines Pereira 24 1 -
Catarina Amado 24 2 -
Lucia Alves 25 3 -
Silvia Rebelo 34 4 -
Joana Marchao 26 5 -
Andreia Jacinto 21 6 -
Ana Rute 25 7 -
Andreia Norton 26 8 -
Ana Borges 33 9 -
Jessica Silva 28 10 -
Tatiana Pinto 29 11 -
Patricia Morais 31 12 -
Fatima Pinto 27 13 -
Dolores Silva 31 14 -
Carole Costa 33 15 -
Diana Silva 28 16 -
Ana Seica 22 17 -
Carolina Mendes 35 18 -
Diana Gomes 25 19 -
Francisca Nazareth 20 20 -
Ana Capeta 25 21 -
Rute Costa 29 22 -
Telma Encarnacao 21 23 -

Vietnam Roster

Name Age Number Club
Dao Thị Kieu Oanh 20 1 -
Luong Thi Thu Thuong 23 2 -
Thi Kieu Chuong 27 3 -
Tran Thị Thu 32 4 -
Thi Loan Hoang 28 5 -
Tran Thi Thuy Nga 28 6 -
Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen 29 7 -
Tran Thi Thuy Trang 34 8 -
Huynh Nhu 31 9 -
Tran Thi Hai Linh 22 10 -
Thi Thao Thai 28 11 -
Pham Hai Yen 28 12 -
Le Thị Diem My 29 13 -
Thi Kim Thanh Tran 29 14 -
Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen 23 15 -
Duong Thi Van 28 16 -
Thi Thu Thao Tran 30 17 -
Thi Hoa Vu 19 18 -
Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi 21 19 -
Thi Hang Khong 29 20 -
Van Su Ngan Thi 22 21 -
Thi My Anh Nguyen 28 22 -
Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen 29 23 -

