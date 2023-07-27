Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) and the Chicago Cubs (50-51) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on July 27.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 22, or 44%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 22-28 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 494 (4.8 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule