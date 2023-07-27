Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-5) for his 23rd start of the season.
- He has eight quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
- The 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.335/.521 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.373/.477 on the year.
- Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 111 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He has a .282/.338/.399 slash line so far this year.
- Hoerner has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 46 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .312/.360/.545 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
