Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .245.
- He ranks 100th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), with more than one hit 18 times (19.8%).
- In 20.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this year (37.4%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.301
|AVG
|.196
|.377
|OBP
|.278
|.596
|SLG
|.423
|19
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|51/18
|K/BB
|56/19
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.