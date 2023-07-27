Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Goldschmidt is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 66 of 99 games this year (66.7%), including 36 multi-hit games (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has an RBI in 33 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.288
|AVG
|.282
|.401
|OBP
|.347
|.497
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|52/32
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (10-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
