Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .233.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (22 of 34), with multiple hits five times (14.7%).
- He has homered in two of 34 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.239
|AVG
|.229
|.300
|OBP
|.308
|.370
|SLG
|.329
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (10-3) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3).
