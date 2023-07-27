The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
  • He ranks 96th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (26.7%).
  • In 10.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27 games this season (31.4%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 45
.248 AVG .247
.331 OBP .353
.428 SLG .430
16 XBH 17
5 HR 6
19 RBI 21
39/15 K/BB 41/20
4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th.
