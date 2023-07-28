Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, eight home runs and four walks while hitting .234.
- Knizner has recorded a hit in 23 of 40 games this season (57.5%), including seven multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.241
|AVG
|.229
|.254
|OBP
|.260
|.500
|SLG
|.443
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|9
|16/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
