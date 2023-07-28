Nolan Gorman and Cody Bellinger will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play at Busch Stadium on Friday, at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 144 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (497 total).

The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.469).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Montgomery is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the year.

Montgomery is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.