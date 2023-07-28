Nolan Arenado will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) on Friday, July 28, when they square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (51-51) at Busch Stadium at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cubs have +110 odds to win. A 10-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-8, 3.37 ERA) vs TBA - CHC

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 51 times and won 22, or 43.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 18-22 (45%).

St. Louis has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd

