Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .248.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.331
|OBP
|.353
|.428
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|39/15
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wesneski gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
