Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
In the Truist Atlanta Open semifinals on Saturday, Aleksandar Vukic takes on Ugo Humbert.
Humbert carries -160 odds to win a spot in the final with a win over Vukic (+125).
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, July 29
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Vukic
|Ugo Humbert
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|47.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.6
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Vukic took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4.
- Humbert advanced past Alex de Minaur 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vukic has played 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.
- In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 23.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Humbert has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.
- Humbert has averaged 24.1 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.
- Vukic and Humbert have not played each other since 2015.
