Brendan Donovan -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while batting .283.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 87th in slugging.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 57 of 92 games this season (62.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (27.2%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (23.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 36 games this year (39.1%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .278 AVG .288 .362 OBP .367 .463 SLG .381 15 XBH 7 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 28/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 3

