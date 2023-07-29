Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Busch Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Wainwright Stats
- Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 13th start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- In 12 starts, Wainwright has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|3.1
|7
|7
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1.2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 24
|3.0
|11
|7
|7
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 17
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .284/.332/.517 slash line so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .280/.369/.470 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.
- He has a .281/.336/.398 slash line so far this season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has recorded 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .319/.369/.546 so far this season.
- Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
