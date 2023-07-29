On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (47 of 73), with multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).

He has homered in nine games this season (12.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.

In 37 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .246 AVG .293 .356 OBP .395 .385 SLG .469 7 XBH 16 5 HR 5 14 RBI 19 27/22 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings