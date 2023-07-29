Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 110 hits, batting .284 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 71 of 100 games this season (71.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 42 games this year (42.0%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (21.0%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.319
|AVG
|.252
|.368
|OBP
|.299
|.535
|SLG
|.500
|21
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|35/15
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (4-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.75 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
