2023 Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Celine Boutier is the current leader (-100) at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship after three rounds of play.
Amundi Evian Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 12:45 AM ET
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Location: Évian-les-Bains, France
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards
Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 6:25 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-11)
- Odds to Win: -100
Boutier Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|4th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|4th
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 6:25 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +400
Hataoka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|5
|2
|35th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|1st
|Round 3
|68
|-3
|6
|3
|12th
Minjee Lee
- Tee Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +700
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|5
|3
|19th
|Round 2
|71
|E
|4
|4
|15th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|7
|2
|2nd
Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
- Tee Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +800
Mackenzie Henderson Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|19th
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|6
|5
|7th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|7
|1
|4th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 6:05 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|35th
|Round 2
|73
|+2
|4
|6
|40th
|Round 3
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Hyo Joo Kim
|14th (-3)
|+1400
|Yuka Saso
|5th (-6)
|+1800
|Jin-young Ko
|30th (E)
|+2000
|Ayaka Furue
|47th (+2)
|+2000
|Atthaya Thitikul
|39th (+1)
|+2200
|Jiyai Shin
|67th (+8)
|+2800
|Allisen Corpuz
|47th (+2)
|+3500
|Hye-jin Choi
|57th (+4)
|+3500
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|39th (+1)
|+4000
|Lydia Ko
|30th (E)
|+4000
