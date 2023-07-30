How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with 146 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (500 total runs).
- The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.469).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Matz is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.
- Matz will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging four frames per outing.
- In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Merrill Kelly
|7/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 11-7
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Zac Gallen
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hayden Wesneski
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Chase Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.